Virginia man accused of kidnapping, attempted assault after offering woman ride

A Virginia man is behind bars, accused of kidnapping and attempting to sexually assault a woman he picked up along Richmond Highway in Fairfax County.

Virginia kidnapping investigation

The backstory:

Fairfax County police say the incident happened around 3 a.m. last Sunday. The victim accepted a ride from a stranger but was allegedly attacked before managing to escape.

The suspect, identified as 58-year-old Jose Maricio Sosa Ramos, is charged with abduction with intent to defile. He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

According to court documents, Sosa Ramos offered the victim a ride home while she was on Richmond Highway in Hybla Valley. Instead, police say he drove her behind a nearby Home Depot, locked the car doors, grabbed her arm, and began unzipping his pants. The woman told him the car was too crowded, prompting him to let her out unharmed.

Police say officers later found Sosa Ramos in the vehicle described by the victim and took him into custody.

Neighbors in Hybla Valley reacted to the case Thursday, expressing concern about safety in the area. FOX 5 also visited Sosa Ramos’ home in Alexandria, but no one answered the door, and neighbors said they did not know him.

Authorities are asking any potential witnesses or additional victims to come forward.

According to court records, Sosa Ramos has a prior criminal history, including charges of prostitution and solicitation in 2006 and 2014.