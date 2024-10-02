Virginia lottery ticket worth over $1.5 million sold at Haymarket gas station

A winning Virginia lottery ticket worth over $1.5 million was sold at a Haymarket gas station earlier this week.

The Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket matched all five winning numbers in the Monday, September 30, drawing. That ticket is now worth $1,505,297.

The winner was bought at the Evergreen Liberty gas station on James Madison Highway in Haymarket.

The winning numbers were 6-20-32-36-43.

Lottery officials say the Cash 5 with EZ Match game features a rolling jackpot starting at a minimum of $200,000. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 1,221,759.

The lucky owner of the ticket has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize from the Virginia Lottery.