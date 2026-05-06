Virginia lawmaker’s office raided in FBI probe

The FBI is executing search warrants at the office of a top Virginia lawmaker as part of a corruption investigation, according to FOX News.

The Brief The FBI is executing search warrants at the office of Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas as part of a corruption investigation. Agents are also searching a nearby cannabis dispensary in connection with the probe. Authorities have not disclosed details about the investigation or whether any charges have been filed.



What we know:

Federal agents are conducting a raid at the office of L. Louise Lucas, a Democrat who serves as Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore.

The FBI is serving multiple search warrants at the office in Portsmouth, Virginia, approved by a federal judge.

Sources say the warrants are tied to a major corruption investigation.

Agents are also searching a cannabis dispensary located next door to Lucas’ office.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Sen. L. Louise Lucas

What we don't know:

Officials have not disclosed what specific evidence agents are seeking or whether any charges have been filed.

It is also unclear how the cannabis dispensary is connected to the investigation.