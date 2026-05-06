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Virginia lawmaker’s office raided in FBI probe

By
Updated  May 6, 2026 11:47am EDT
Virginia Politics
FOX 5 DC

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The FBI is executing search warrants at the office of a top Virginia lawmaker as part of a corruption investigation, according to FOX News. 

The Brief

    • The FBI is executing search warrants at the office of Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas as part of a corruption investigation.
    • Agents are also searching a nearby cannabis dispensary in connection with the probe.
    • Authorities have not disclosed details about the investigation or whether any charges have been filed.

What we know:

Federal agents are conducting a raid at the office of L. Louise Lucas, a Democrat who serves as Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore.

The FBI is serving multiple search warrants at the office in Portsmouth, Virginia, approved by a federal judge.

Sources say the warrants are tied to a major corruption investigation.

Agents are also searching a cannabis dispensary located next door to Lucas’ office.

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Sen. L. Louise Lucas

What we don't know:

Officials have not disclosed what specific evidence agents are seeking or whether any charges have been filed.

It is also unclear how the cannabis dispensary is connected to the investigation.

The Source: This story includes reporting from FOX News reporter Bill Melugin. 

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