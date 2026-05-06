Virginia lawmaker’s office raided in FBI probe
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The FBI is executing search warrants at the office of a top Virginia lawmaker as part of a corruption investigation, according to FOX News.
What we know:
Federal agents are conducting a raid at the office of L. Louise Lucas, a Democrat who serves as Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore.
The FBI is serving multiple search warrants at the office in Portsmouth, Virginia, approved by a federal judge.
Sources say the warrants are tied to a major corruption investigation.
Agents are also searching a cannabis dispensary located next door to Lucas’ office.
Sen. L. Louise Lucas
What we don't know:
Officials have not disclosed what specific evidence agents are seeking or whether any charges have been filed.
It is also unclear how the cannabis dispensary is connected to the investigation.
The Source: This story includes reporting from FOX News reporter Bill Melugin.