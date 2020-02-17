Virginia kennel owner charged after more than 20 hunting dogs were found dead

A Virginia kennel owner has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities say they discovered more than 20 dead hunting dogs there.

Dinwiddie County Animal Control went to the property late Friday based on a tip discovered the dead dogs inside the kennel.

One dog was still alive.

The dogs discovered are Walker hounds, a breed commonly used for hunting.

Animal Control says the owner of the dogs and the kennel has been charged with two felony counts of animal cruelty.

