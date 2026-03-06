Tractor-trailer collides with train in Culpeper; no injuries reported

article

The Brief A tractor-trailer collided with a train in Culpeper. The crash happened near E. Spencer Street and Nalles Place. No injuries or public safety threats have been reported.



Culpeper Police are investigating a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a train near Heritage Park.

What we know:

According to Culpeper Police Department, officers are investigating a vehicle-versus-train crash at the intersection of E. Spencer Street and Nalles Place.

Police say no injuries have been reported, and there is currently no safety risk to the public.

Photos from the scene show a tractor-trailer stopped across railroad tracks, with visible damage to the trailer and train cars involved in the collision.

Authorities are urging drivers to use alternate routes while the scene is cleared.

Traffic impact

The crash occurred near Heritage Park, and police say drivers should avoid the area until further notice as crews investigate and work to remove the vehicles.

It is unclear what led to the collision.