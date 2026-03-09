Man climbed onto school roof during police chase in Northeast DC

article

The Brief A man was arrested by police on the roof of a school in Northeast DC. Police say he was running from officers after an attempted traffic stop. His identity has yet to be released.



A man is in custody after leading police on a chase in the District this weekend.

What we know:

U.S. Park Police say officers attempted a traffic stop near Central Avenue and Vista Street in the Northeast on Saturday after the driver's tags didn't match the vehicle.

That's when the suspect abandoned the vehicle and ran off, climbing on the roof of a nearby school, according to police.

He was taken into custody on the roof without further incident.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect has not been released, along with any possible charges.

The incident remains under investigation.