Virginia increases indoor gym capacity to 75% during phase 3

As part of Virginia going into phase three today, gyms in the state can now open to 75 percent capacity. There are still plenty of health and safety restrictions in place -- and the big question is are people ready to go back inside gyms?

Still, strict physical distancing must remain — 10 feet is what’s recommended, temperatures are taken in the entryway, and gym equipment must also be separated by 10 feet.

Gene Fairfax says he’s been back at the gym for the last couple weeks, but for many today was their first day back and many others still have not returned.

At OneLife fitness in Stafford, all staff are wearing masks, some also are wearing gloves.

Most people working out have their masks pulled down, though they must wear them when walking in.

There's no universal guidance about whether you have to wear them when actually working out -- that's up to each gym.



Under phase three, personal trainers must also maintain 10 feet between themselves and clients.

This all could be the new normal for some time. Governor Ralph Northam says state health leaders will be careful and cautious and watch the data for some time before moving forward.



