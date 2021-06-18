Virginia HOA bans boys from pool, playground for years after roles in vandalism of free book kiosk

A northern Virginia homeowners association has issued lengthy bans from neighborhood activities -- like using the pool and playing on the playground -- for two young boys after their roles in the vandalism of a free library kiosk, a report says.

According to InsideNova.com, the incident took place last year in Bristow's Kingsbrooke neighborhood.

The article says the two boys, then 11 and 13, and their friend from a different neighborhood, damaged the library kiosk and threw the books in the woods.

Police were called but no charges were filed. The article says the Kingsbrooke HOA held a hearing and decided the younger boy -- who is now 12 -- would be banned from the neighborhood's playgrounds, pool and other common area until the age of 18. The older boy would be banned from the same areas until at least May 2022.

According to the HOA ruling, the boys are required to write an essay on the matter and their parents are to pay a fine. The parents of the two boys believe the HOA has overstepped their authority and are pursuing legal action, the article says.