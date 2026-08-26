New nonstop United flight will connect DC to France, Italy in 2027

The Brief United Airlines is launching a massive international expansion in spring 2027. Major highlights for the DC region include new direct routes from Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) to Toulouse, France, and Milan, Italy. Tickets are currently on sale for the 2027 travel season.



Planning a European getaway is about to get even easier for travelers flying out of the nation's capital.

United Airlines has announced a massive international expansion, giving travelers direct access to exciting new destinations worldwide for the 2027 travel season.

New routes for DC

Boeing 777-224ER United Airlines N79011 Plane at Leonardo Da Vinci International Airport in Fiumicino (Italy), May 24th, 2026 (Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

What we know:

For DC-area flyers, the expansion features two new direct connections to Europe:

Washington, D.C. (IAD) to Toulouse, Frnace (TLS): Flights begin April 26, 2027, and will operate daily.

Washington, D.C. (IAD) to Milan, Italy: Flights begin May 28, 2027, and will operate three times a week.

Global expansion

Big picture view:

United's wider expansion includes significant additions on the West Coast and East Coast:

Los Angeles (LAX) to Osaka, Japan: New direct service.

San Francisco (SFO) to Okinawa (OKA): New direct service starting March 27 (3x weekly).

San Francisco (SFO) to Tel Aviv, Israel: Restarting service.

Newark (EWR) to Europe: Eight new European flights, including destinations in Italy, Spain, and Luxembourg.

What to know before booking

What you can do:

Tickets for the 2027 European schedule are already available for purchase via United’s website and mobile app.

Connecting passengers and those arriving early at Dulles (IAD) will benefit from streamlined baggage transfers, as well as access to the airport's United Club lounges and the flagship United Polaris Lounge for eligible international travelers.