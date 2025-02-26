Virginia high school students accused of selling magic mushroom candy bars

article

The Brief Two 17-year-old students at Hylton High School face charges for distributing candy bars allegedly laced with psilocybin mushrooms. The candy was sold to another student on February 14, and a parent alerted the school after finding the candy in a student's possession. The students are charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Authorities are investigating how the students obtained the drugs.



Two 17-year-old students at Hylton High School are facing charges after allegedly distributing candy bars laced with a controlled substance on school grounds, authorities said.

Drug-laced candy bars

The backstory:

The School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified on Feb. 19 around noon after a parent found the candy bars in a student's possession and contacted the school and police.

According to investigators, the two students sold the candy bars — suspected to contain psilocybin mushrooms — to another student on Feb. 14.

Police determined that the pair brought the candy bars to school with the intent to distribute them.

Both students, a boy and a girl from Woodbridge, were charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Their names have not been released due to their ages.

Authorities are continuing to investigate how the students obtained the substance.