Virginia high school students accused of selling magic mushroom candy bars
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Two 17-year-old students at Hylton High School are facing charges after allegedly distributing candy bars laced with a controlled substance on school grounds, authorities said.
Drug-laced candy bars
The backstory:
The School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified on Feb. 19 around noon after a parent found the candy bars in a student's possession and contacted the school and police.
According to investigators, the two students sold the candy bars — suspected to contain psilocybin mushrooms — to another student on Feb. 14.
Police determined that the pair brought the candy bars to school with the intent to distribute them.
Both students, a boy and a girl from Woodbridge, were charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Their names have not been released due to their ages.
Authorities are continuing to investigate how the students obtained the substance.
The Source: Prince William County Police Department