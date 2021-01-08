Virginia gubernatorial candidate and Trump supporter faces Facebook restrictions

article

A Virginia gubernatorial candidate who has long used her Facebook page as a megaphone to blast left-wing targets and to praise President Trump is now facing restrictions from the social media giant.

State Senator Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield) reportedly blamed antifa activists for engineering Wednesday’s pro-Trump siege on Capitol Hill, which led to the deaths of at least five people.

The Department of Justice says it has discovered no evidence suggesting that the anti-fascist movement was involved in Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Antifa is a frequent bugbear for both the far right, and the president.

Chase says Facebook has blocked her from making posts or comments on its site for 30 days.

She’s also banned from going live on Facebook and is forbidden from buying advertisements for 60 days.

Democrats in the Virginia state Senate have demanded that Chase resign, saying she committed insurrection and galvanized domestic terrorists.

Chase said such comments are laughable.

The state senator from Chesterfield spoke in D.C., but departed before the mob stormed the Capitol.

Facebook’s crackdown on Chase come on the heels of similar restrictions placed on President Trump in the wake of chaos in the Capitol Building.

Twitter initially deleted several recent Tweets from the President, including a video post in which he told protesters to return home, but continued to claim the results of the 2020 election were fraudulent.

