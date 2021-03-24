Virginia Governor Ralph Northam to sign historic legislation eliminating death penalty

The state with one of the highest execution totals will soon put an end to them.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is slated to sign legislation ending the death penalty in the Commonwealth this afternoon.

The governor is scheduled to sign the legislation following a tour of the death chamber at the Greensville Correctional Center.

Virginia has executed nearly 1,400 people since its days as a colony. The Commonwealth is second only to Texas in the number of executions it has carried out – with 113 since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.

Last month, Virginia’s new Democratic majority won a yearslong battle when both the Senate and House of Delegates approved bills to end capital punishment. Virginia has become the 23rd state to abolish the death penalty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report



