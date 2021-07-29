Virginia Governor Ralph Northam recommending masks indoors as Delta variant spreads

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads in the greater D.C. region and beyond – especially among the unvaccinated – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is now recommending that people wear masks indoors.

The move comes shortly after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that a mask mandate has been restored for anyone indoor, regardless of vaccination status.

A number of jurisdictions that had rolled back mask requirements are now restoring them amid soaring cases – primarily among the unvaccinated.

Northam stressed that his announcement is a recommendation – not an order.

A number of counties in Virginia – including Northern Virginia – are categorized as "substantial" in reference to their risk of COVID-19 transmission.

On Wednesday, Stafford and Loudoun counties were both categorized as "substantial," while Spotsylvania was rated as "high."