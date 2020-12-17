Virginia Governor Northam says he will 'absolutely' take COVID-19 vaccine when available

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said he would absolutely get the COVID-19 vaccine once it is made available to him. Speaking with FOX 5 on Thursday, Northam said the state received 70,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday. He says he hopes to get an addition 140,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine for the state once it is approved. Northam, a physician, says he has followed the data released regarding the vaccines and is confident they are safe. He also encourages all Virginians to get the vaccine once it is available to them.

Both Northam and his wife were diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year. He said they were fortunate to have mild cases of the virus. "When our time comes, my wife and I will be glad to take the vaccine," he said.

Over 290,000 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Virginia with 4,500 deaths from the virus confirmed since the pandemic began.

Northam said he hopes to get students back into Virginia classrooms as soon as teachers and other essential workers are vaccinated and it is safe. He also said he has budgeted for tax dollars to go toward mental health counseling for students as they deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

