Virginia governor declares state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Isaias

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in the Commonwealth Friday in advance of Hurricane Isaias, which could potentially impact the state's coastal regions this weekend or early next week.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

“Hurricane Isaias is a serious storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia as early as this weekend,” said Gov. Northam. “This state of emergency will ensure localities and communities have the assistance they need to protect the safety of Virginians, particularly as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. I encourage Virginians to take all necessary precautions, monitor local weather forecasts, and stay alert.”

Men look at the sea during the Isaias storm in Santo Domingo, on July 30, 2020. (Photo by ERIKA SANTELICES/afp/AFP via Getty Images)

For more information on Virginia's State of Emergency plan, click here