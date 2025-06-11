Virginia governor candidates eye end to Virginia car tax

The two leading candidates for governor in Virginia both want to abolish the state’s unpopular personal property tax on vehicles, commonly known as the "car tax."

What we know:

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears announces her intention to run for governor of Virginia during an event at Chick's Oyster Bar in Virginia Beach on Sept. 5, 2024. (Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears officially launched an "Axe the Tax" campaign last week, declaring she will eliminate the car tax entirely.

"Let’s axe the tax once and for all," she said in a social post.

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA - APRIL 10: Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger speaks during an Everytown for Gun Safety rally on April 10, 2025 in Alexandria, Virginia. Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action en Expand

A campaign spokesperson for Democrat Abigail Spanberger told the Richmond Times-Dispatch she supports a bipartisan approach to eventually eliminate the tax.

Why you should care:

Public resentment is high: 67% of Virginians support repealing the car tax. The annual tax is set by each location, but ends up costing Virginians hundreds to thousands of dollars, depending on the value of their vehicles.

But the tax has been a key funding source for schools, public safety and local services. Eliminating it would force communities to find alternative revenue, which has proven to be an insurmountable challenge for Virginia leaders.

Last year when Virginia looked at repealing the car tax, the estimated price tag was upwards of $3 billion a year, the Times-Dispatch reported.