Virginia governor Abigail Spanberger signs bills to lower health care costs

The Brief Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed health care cost-cutting bills into law Wednesday in Fairfax County. The bills are aimed at making prescription drugs and medical care more affordable across Virginia. The bills are set to take effect July 1.



Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed health care cost-cutting bills into law Wednesday in Fairfax County, aiming to make prescription drugs and medical care more affordable across Virginia.

The signing took place at the Inova Schar Cancer Institute in Annandale, where state leaders highlighted provisions including a $35 monthly cap on insulin for people living with diabetes and changes intended to reduce barriers tied to insurance pre-authorization requirements.

What they're saying:

Officials and advocates at the event said the new laws are designed to reduce delays in care and lower out-of-pocket costs for patients facing a range of medical needs, from chronic conditions to family planning and specialty treatment.

During remarks, supporters emphasized that the measures would directly affect patients’ finances by reducing prescription costs and streamlining access to necessary care.

One speaker noted that administrative hurdles from insurers have, in some cases, led patients to seek emergency treatment when care could have been handled earlier.

Spanberger also described the legislation as the result of bipartisan negotiations and said the goal is to ensure Virginians can more reliably access affordable health care and medication.

Outside the facility, protesters gathered calling for a collective bargaining agreement for home health care workers, adding a labor-related backdrop to the policy event, according to FOX 5 D.C.'s Tisha Lewis, who was on the scene.

What's next:

The bills are set to take effect July 1.