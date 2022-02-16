Expand / Collapse search

Virginia Gov. Youngkin to sign bill Wednesday providing parental opt-out from school mask mandates

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin will sign a bill Wednesday that will provide a parental opt-out from school mask mandates after the legislation cleared both the Virginia Senate and House over the last week.

SB739 would allow parents to opt their children out of masking in schools, a rule that aligns with the Youngkin order, which was signed on his first day in office last month.

Youngkin's office indicated he will sign the bill Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the State Capitol in Richmond.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin 

If Youngkin attaches an emergency clause, it will take effect immediately. If he does, the bill will go back to the legislature, where it will require a majority vote from each chamber, which could take just a matter of days.

Without the emergency clause, the bill wouldn't take effect until July 1.

