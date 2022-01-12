Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to deliver final State of the Commonwealth Address
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will deliver his final State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the General Assembly on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Gov. Northam has served as governor since 2018 after serving as the Lieutenant Governor and as a member of the Virginia senate.
Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin will be sworn in on Saturday. The Richmond-born businessman defeated former Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe in the November election.
