Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam proposes $22M to improve maternal health outcomes

article

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing about $22 million for efforts to improve health outcomes for mothers and babies and reduce the racial disparity in the state’s maternal mortality rate.

Northam announced Monday that his budget proposal for the upcoming legislative session includes funding to expand Medicaid coverage for new moms and increase home visits from care providers.

Funding is also included to study the possibility of Medicaid reimbursement for doula services and to increase access to long-acting contraception.

Passing a two-year state spending plan will be a top priority for lawmakers during the 2020 session.