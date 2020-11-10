Virginia business owners concerned about rise in COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus case numbers are rising in several states nationwide and Virginia is no exception.

Governor Ralph Northam says the recent rising trend is concerning for health leaders.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports some business owners fear the rising COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth could lead to reopening rollbacks or more restrictions.

This comes as many say they are barely hanging on as we head into the holidays.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Brooklyn Pizza owner Mark Eleissaway says several businesses around him in a Woodbridge shopping plaza have shut down since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Advertisement

Eleissaway says his pizza shop has barely been able to survive.

When he hears about increased COVID-19 cases, there’s a real fear that more restrictions could mean even less business than what currently exists.

In a news conference today, Governor Ralph Northam says the Commonwealth has 1,435 new cases, 13 deaths, and a 6.2 percent positivity rate — that’s how from the preferred 5-percent positivity rate statewide — that’s the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive statewide.

The Barber College and The Shop co-owner McKinley Stockton says student enrollment fees are helping keep the business afloat right now.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports some business owners in a Woodbridge shopping plaza are focusing on all streams of revenue — for some businesses that includes virtual options. For some restaurants, that may include delivery, ride-sharing food services, and unfortunately, cutting staff.

Governor Northam says the state is launching another campaign to renew the message about social distancing, hand washing, hand sanitizing and most importantly avoiding crowds and wearing masks.

State leaders say they review the numbers daily but will also review in the coming weeks to determine if more restrictions are needed.

