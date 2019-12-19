Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announces the construction of a new rail bridge across the Potomac River

Governor Ralph Northam announced a landmark rail agreement between the Commonwealth of Virginia and CSX on Thursday in Arlington.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

The $3.7 billion plan includes building a new Long Bridge across the Potomac River connecting Virginia and D.C. with tracks that would be dedicated to both passenger and commuter rail, the acquisition of more than 350 miles of railroad right-of-way and 225 miles of track and 37 miles of new track improvements.

The current Long Bridge was built in 1904, according to a news release. The bridge has two tracks and is at 98 percent capacity during peak times carrying passengers, commuters and CSX freight. Officials say the new bridge will relieve bottleneck.

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make our rail system work better for everyone, both in Virginia and along the entire East Coast. This agreement will change the future of transportation in Virginia, improving our ability to move people and goods across the state, and opening up potential rail service in underserved parts of the Commonwealth," said Northam.

Virginia and CSX will continue work to finalize definitive agreements with execution planned in the second half of 2020, a news release states.

Advertisement

Northam was also present for the ground breaking of the new Potomac Yard Metro station in Alexandria. The new stop will open in the spring of 2022 and be on the Blue and Yellow lines between Braddock Road and Reagan National Airport.

Click here for more information on the agreement