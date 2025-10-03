Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issues order banning biological males from girls sports

The Brief Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a directive on Thursday banning biological males from participating in girls' sports. The order also states that students must use facilities, such as locker rooms, that align with their biological sex. This comes amid several ongoing investigations in northern Virginia involving locker room incidents and gender identity.



Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an executive directive on Thursday banning biological males from girls sports.

The governor’s order also prevents biological males from using girls' locker rooms. This comes amid several ongoing investigations in northern Virginia involving locker room incidents and gender identity.

Big picture view:

Gov. Youngkin says it’s an embarrassment and tragedy that certain individuals continue to turn a blind eye to these clear violations of the law.

Fairfax County Public Schools is just one of several school districts across the Commonwealth suing the Department of Education over its gender identity policies.

Youngkin’s directive also comes two months after the Virginia Board of Health accepted a petition from three female athletes who say they were harmed by trans athletes competing in female college sports. The executive directive 15 applies statewide.

The governor’s office tells FOX 5 the executive directive underscores the Governor’s commitment to protecting women’s and girls’ health and safety in quote — sex-separated spaces and activities and directs the Board to proceed with this ongoing regulatory action.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 spoke with parents who have mixed reaction.

"I agree with that," one local mom told FOX 5. "I’ve played sports all my life and I agree with that."

But some others say it’s not as much of a concern to them.

"I’m not sure what he’s trying to say," another northern Virginia resident told FOX 5. "Some spaces are, some spaces aren’t."

Gov. Youngkin also thanked the Department of Education for their "strong approach protecting women and girls."

FCPS has two lawsuits pending — one against the department of education over its gender identity policies and another involving students who say the district’s pronoun and bathroom policies violate their rights.

FOX 5 reached out to FCPS about the governor’s executive directive. We’re awaiting their response.