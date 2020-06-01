Virginia GOP calls for resignation of delegate reportedly struck by a flashbang grenade at Manassas protest

A Virginia delegate who says he was struck by a flashbang grenade during police brutality protests in Manassas is facing sharp criticism from state Republicans.

Virginia Republicans on Sunday called for the resignation of Lee Carter – who represents Manassas – after he joined protesters in the area of Sudley Road and Sudley Manor Drive Saturday night.

A self-described socialist, Carter said via Twitter that he radioed police ahead of time to tell them he was coming to “whoever was in charge.”

According to Carter, police pointed rifles at him and threw a flashbang grenade at him.

Virginia State Police joined Prince William County police at the scene after protesters – who the authorities described as an “unruly crowd” allegedly obstructed traffic and threw rocks and bricks at vehicles.

Two state troopers were reportedly injured during the confrontation, and residents were told to avoid the area.

The state GOP is demanding that Carter resign after the incident.

In a statement issued over the weekend, they said:

“Delegate Carter has not only dishonored the memory of George Floyd, he has also cheapened any justice that his killer will face. The law enforcement officers in Manassas had nothing to do with the tragedy in Minnesota, and did not deserve to be screamed at and threatened by an elected official in the Virginia House of Delegates.

“The Republican Party of Virginia calls for Lee Carter’s immediate resignation for abusing his power as a Delegate by taking part in violent protests and threatening Virginia citizens.”

Carter has been an occasional target of conservatives’ ire – earlier this year, he was reportedly the target of death threats when state Democrats drafted gun control legislation.

On Sunday, he made comments challenging the Justice Department’s moves to arrest Antifa leaders.

