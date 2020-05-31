‘Unruly crowd’ hurls rocks, bricks at police in Manassas; 2 officers injured

Officers were reportedly injured during what Prince William Police are describing as “civil unrest’ in Manassas Saturday night.

According to the authorities, an “unruly crowd” of protesters at Sudley Road and Sudley Manor Drive, and they’re receiving reports of objects being thrown at officers and vehicles.

State Police – who responded to assist – said one officer was struck in the head with a brick, and another was struck in the leg with a rock.

When the protesters refused to disperse, police used pepper spray on the crowd.

They’re asking people to avoid the area, and saying the scene is still active.

