Virginia girl, 4, dies after feeding tube dislodged at school

A Virginia family is seeking answers after their 4-year-old daughter died just days after an incident at her Frederick County public school.

Feeding tube incident at school

The backstory:

Faith Johnson, a student at Northwest Regional Education Programs (NREP), passed away Saturday at UVA Hospital in Charlottesville.

Her family believes a medical emergency at the school led to her death.

Faith suffered from Cockayne syndrome, a rare genetic disorder, and relied on a feeding tube for nutrition and medication. Her family says that the tube was forcibly dislodged at school last week, but they were not immediately notified. Despite efforts by doctors and hospital staff, Faith did not survive.

Virginia family calls for change

What they're saying:

Her parents, Danielle and Bryon Johnson, and her sister, Makayla, are calling for transparency and change in how children with special needs are cared for in the school system.

"We still don't know exactly what happened," Danielle Johnson said. "They're still investigating. We only got bits and pieces of the story, and so we're still waiting for a full investigation."

Bryon Johnson described his daughter as a source of joy.

"She changed all of us dramatically, brought more gratitude. Humbled us a lot because she was always smiling ... just having fun with her sister. Laughing."

Faith's sister, Makayla Johnson.

"This situation caused my sister’s life. Just tucking in the tube in her pants caused her life," Makayla said. "These things are not small. They are very major."

Faith’s mother said she knew her daughter’s condition was incurable but never expected her life to end this way.

"She was not supposed to go this way," she said.

The family has started a Change.org petition urging the school system to provide answers and improve the hiring and training of staff at special needs schools.

Frederick County Public Schools statement

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of one of our students at Northwestern Regional Educational Programs (NREP), and we extend our sincere sympathies to the family during this incredibly difficult time. Frederick County Public Schools is fully cooperating with all pending investigations. Extra support, including counselors, will be available at the school for as long as it is needed."