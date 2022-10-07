Virginia flight instructor killed in plane crash piloted by aviation student: police

A 23-year-old flight instructor was killed in a plane crash at a Virginia airport that was being piloted by an aviation student, police say.

The crash was reported Thursday afternoon just after 3 p.m.at the Newport News Williamsburg International Airport.

Authorities say 18-year-old Oluwagbohunmi Ayomide Oyebode of Hanover, Maryland was piloting the plane - a single engine Cessna 172 - during take-off, The steep angle of the take-off caused the plane’s engine to stall, officials say, and sent the aircraft into a dive. The plane crashed from a height of about 100 feet into an embankment near the runway.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Virginia State Police

Investigators say Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman – the flight instructor and the licensed commercial pilot aboard the plane – was killed in the crash. Ljungman was from Williamsburg, Virginia.

Oyebode and another 18-year-old male passenger were students in an aviation class. They were both transported to Riverside Regional Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still continuing at this time.