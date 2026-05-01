Virginia flags lowered to honor Dr. Cerina Wanzer Fairfax, victims of domestic violence

The Brief Virginia will lower flags May 4 to honor Dr. Cerina Wanzer Fairfax and victims of domestic violence. Police say she was shot and killed by her husband, former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, in their Annandale home. The order also recognizes all victims of domestic violence across the Commonwealth.



Virginia will lower flags statewide to honor Dr. Cerina Wanzer Fairfax, the former second lady who police say was killed in a domestic violence incident involving her husband, former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

What we know:

In an official order dated May 1, the governor directed that U.S. and Virginia state flags be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings on Monday, May 4.

The order honors Dr. Cerina Wanzer Fairfax, recognizing her life, her work serving patients, and her dedication to her children and community.

It also pays tribute to all victims of domestic violence, emphasizing that such violence can affect people in any community or circumstance.

Dr. Cerina Fairfax

The backstory:

The order follows a deadly incident in Annandale, where police said former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax fatally shot his wife, Dr. Cerina Wanzer Fairfax, before taking his own life inside their home.

Authorities said the couple’s children were inside the home at the time, and one of them called 911.

RICHMOND, VA - FEBRUARY 07: Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax presides over the Senate at the Virginia State Capitol, February 7, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. Virginia state politics are in a state of upheaval, with Governor Ralph Northam and State Expand

Why you should care:

State leaders say the flag-lowering is meant to raise awareness about domestic violence and reaffirm a commitment to supporting those facing abuse.

The governor’s order highlights the broader impact of domestic violence beyond a single case.

What's next:

Flags will be lowered at sunrise on May 4 and remain at half-staff until sunset across Virginia.