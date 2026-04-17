'An absolute tragedy:' Family, friends remember Dr. Cerina Fairfax’s legacy

The Brief Dr. Cerina Fairfax was killed in an apparent murder-suicide involving her husband, former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, according to police. Loved ones describe her as a devoted mother and compassionate professional, as a memorial grows outside her dental practice. Court records indicate Justin Fairfax was struggling with mental health issues and heavy drinking in the days leading up to the incident.



The family, friends and attorney of Dr. Cerina Fairfax are speaking out following her death in an apparent murder-suicide involving her husband, former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

As a memorial grows outside her dental practice, loved ones are remembering her as a devoted mother and quiet but powerful presence.

What we know:

Police say Dr. Cerina Fairfax, a mother and well-known dentist, was killed in what authorities are describing as a murder-suicide involving her husband, Justin Fairfax.

Court documents indicate that in the days leading up to the incident, Justin Fairfax was drinking heavily and struggling with his mental health. A judge had recently ordered him to move out by the end of April.

What they're saying:

A growing memorial has formed outside of Dr. Cerina Fairfax's dental practice as the community mourns her loss.

In a statement, the family said, "This is an unimaginably difficult moment for the family, and our attention is on supporting one another. We respectfully asked for privacy in space as we navigate the days ahead."

"The death of Cerina Fairfax leaves an immeasurable void in the lives of all who knew and loved her. Above all else, Cerina was a devoted mother to her beautiful children, who were the very center of her world," said Dr. Fairfax's attorney. "It is an absolute tragedy that Cerina was taken from her children and family. Everyone who knew her, including her relatives, friends, and patients, will remember her for the beautiful spirit she brought to the world. May her memory inspire all who knew her to honor her enduring legacy of love and selflessness, which she expressed most poignantly through motherhood."

A friend also shared memories of her, saying, "Her cousin would say she had a really quiet strength to her. She was a private person. So she wasn’t one of those people who entered a room and let the world know she was there. But at the same time, when she entered the room, you knew she was here."