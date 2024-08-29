Virginia father gifts his son $1 million lottery ticket as wedding gift

A Virginia father gifted his son a $1 million lottery ticket as a wedding gift.

Aaron Andrews recently got married in April. Since then, he and his wife have lived in his father’s basement in Prince William County.





His father is an avid lottery player and ended up buying a ticket for the Virginia Lottery’s Cash4Life® drawing and ended up matching the first five winning numbers. The prize for that is a choice: either $1,000 every week for life or a one-time cash option of $1 million.



He decided to give the ticket to his son as a wedding present and his son chose the cash option, which made it a $1 million wedding gift.

"I have a great father who has done nothing but look out for me!" Aaron told Virginia Lottery officials as the winning ticket was redeemed.



The winning ticket was bought at PJ’s Neighborhood Variety Store, located at 19122-A Fuller Heights Road in Triangle.



The winning numbers for the August 3 drawing were 25-35-36-41-59, and the Cash Ball number was 2.



Andrews said he’s looking forward to buying a home with his bride.



His dad jokingly said, "This was the best way to get him out of my basement."