Virginia election officials alerting voters of potentially misleading mailing

Election officials in Fairfax County are warning voters about a potentially misleading mailing from the Center for Voter Information.

Fairfax County officials say the group has been mass mailing pre-filled absentee ballot applications to voters in the county without their request. The applications include return envelopes to send to the City of Fairfax – not Fairfax County.

Fairfax County General Registrar Gary Scott said the mailing is confusing voters who have already submitted absentee ballot applications, making them think their applications were not received, which has led them to believe they may need to apply again.

"This mailing is causing great confusion and concern among voters who have been contacting our office. While the mailing may appear to be from an official government agency, the Fairfax County Office of Elections did not send it," said Scott.

Now, officials say, Fairfax County is working with the City of Fairfax to make any applications that have been received from the center’s inaccurate mailing will be processed by the county.

Officials say when the Fairfax County Office of Elections mails election information or absentee ballots, the envelope has the county seal as part of the return address and the “Official Election Mail Authorized by the U. S. Postal Service” logo.

For more information or questions about absentee voting, contact the Fairfax County Office of Elections at 703-222-0776, TTY 711.