Virginia driver who struck and killed 83-year-old while picking up dropped food charged

The Annadale woman who struck four pedestrians and killed an 83-year-old woman during a May 20 crash has been charged by police.

Fairfax County detectives charged 41-year-old Joana Konadu Thursday with reckless driving, and failure to keep her vehicle under control.

Authorities say Konadu was driving north on Maple Place when she dropped food and spilled a drink inside her Nissan. As she attempted to recover the dropped items, she lost control of her car and crossed the median. Konadu was unable to get control of the car and her Nissan ultimately left the roadway, crossed the center median, and hit four pedestrians standing in a parking lot along the southbound side of Maple Place. The car eventually stopped after hitting a nearby metal fence.

Police said the group of pedestrians were gathered in the parking lot discussing a community project.

Six people including Kondau, a passenger, and the pedestrians were all taken to area hospitals. One of the pedestrians, Eileen Garnett, 83, of Annandale, was taken to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening. She succumbed to her injuries Wednesday morning.

The other pedestrians, two adult women, and an adult man were treated for injuries not considered life-threatening. Both the driver and a passenger in the vehicle, two adult women, were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Maple Place between Annandale Road and Daniels Avenue was closed for several hours following the crash.

Detectives determined speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash. Police say Konadu was issued a summons and released on recognizance.