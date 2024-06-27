Virginia driver going over 117 mph in car with fake license plate arrested: police

Virginia police arrested the driver of a vehicle they say was captured on video going over 117 mph in a car with a fake license plate.

Fairfax County Police say 27-year-old Sagar Govani, of Leesburg, was speeding on the Dulles Toll Road near the Fairfax County Parkway around 11 a.m. on June 22 when he was spotted by an officer.

The speeding vehicle was captured by a camera in the officer’s patrol vehicle.

After Govani was pulled over, police discovered a fake license plate on the vehicle. He was charged with reckless driving and with displaying altered or fictitious plates. He was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and released on an unsecured bond.

Police say the vehicle was not stolen, and the arrest took place during wave three of the department’s Road Shark campaigned aimed at cracking down on speeding and distracted driving.