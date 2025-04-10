Virginia driver faces attempted murder charges for firing at vehicle in Maryland, police say

The Brief Virginia driver arrested for allegedly firing at another vehicle in a road rage incident. Police found firearms and narcotics during a search of his apartment and vehicle. Suspect faces attempted murder and felony assault charges, awaiting extradition to Maryland.



A Virginia driver was arrested and faces attempted murder charges in Maryland after a reported road rage incident where he allegedly opened fire on a vehicle in Prince George’s County, police say.

What we know:

Marco Williams, 46, of Alexandria, Virginia, was behind the wheel on April 3 when authorities say he fired a handgun at another driver along Route 5 near Burch Hill Road in the Brandywine area.

The victim reported the vehicle to police, who located Williams in Fairfax County on Wednesday.

A search of Williams’ apartment and vehicle found two loaded firearms and a large quantity of narcotics, authorities said. He faces several charges including attempted first-degree murder and felony assault.

Firearms, narcotics discovered during investigation

No injuries were reported, and Williams is currently awaiting extradition to Maryland.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 410-538-1887.