Virginia daycare worker fired for allegedly tying toddler to chair with a blanket: VDSS

A daycare worker at Vinci School Alexandria North was fired after allegedly tying a 21-month-old child to a chair with a blanket, according to a report from the Virginia Department of Social Services.

The incident reportedly happened during lunchtime on Aug. 13 in the school’s Junior Toddler classroom. The child was restrained for more than 20 minutes after reportedly throwing food and leaving the table, the report said.

The report says the school violated its own behavior management policy, which prohibits physical restraint. The staff member was terminated immediately, and a second employee received a formal write-up for failing to report the incident.

Staff will be retrained on mandated reporting, behavior management and recognizing signs of child abuse, the report said. New policies include the use of walkie-talkies for assistance and updated investigation protocols.

