Virginia coronavirus case total surpasses 100

The total number of coronavirus cases in Virginia passed 100 overnight - leaping from 94 yesterday to 114 today.

According to state officials, 35 tests are being processed.

In addition, the southwest region of the state - the only part of Virginia that had been untouched - now has its first confirmed COVID-19 case.

The number of people hospitalized by the coronavirus remains at 19.

Likes several states, Virginia has taken measures to break up gatherings that could facilitate spreading the disease.

On Friday, he thanked those who were complying with the measure limiting gatherings to 10.

Although he noted that some businesses are not complying, he believes the measure is working and is not as of yet introducing new guidelines.

According to Northam, the National Guard is activated and on standby, but has not yet been deployed.

