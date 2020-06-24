Virginia cops say mower DWI is a warning

article

Police in Virginia are warning residents that drinking and then getting behind the wheel is illegal – no matter what you’re driving.

The Chesterfield County Police Department posted four photos of a riding mower on Sunday.

Two of the pictures show an open case of beer tucked into the vehicle.

Police located the driver at the scene and determined that he was drunk.

They charged Victor Smith, 62, of Courthouse Road with driving while intoxicated.

