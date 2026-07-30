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Man killed, another injured in 3-vehicle Montgomery County crash

By
FOX 5 DC
Maryland
Published July 30, 2026 11:21 PM EDT
Published July 30, 2026 11:21 PM EDT
article

One man is dead and another is injured after a crash in Silver Spring. 

The Brief

    • A man was pronounced dead on the scene of a three-vehicle crash. 
    • The crash closed University Boulevard West at Colesville Road in Silver Spring late Thursday night.
    • Another man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

SILVER SPRING, Md. - A man was killed in a crash involving three vehicles in Silver Spring Thursday night, Montgomery County police said.

The crash, reported around 9:50 p.m., closed University Boulevard West at Colesville Road.

A man was pronounced dead on the scene, and another was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The collision is under investigation, according to police. 

The Source: This information is from Montgomery County Police.

MarylandMontgomery County