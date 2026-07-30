Man killed, another injured in 3-vehicle Montgomery County crash
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SILVER SPRING, Md. - A man was killed in a crash involving three vehicles in Silver Spring Thursday night, Montgomery County police said.
The crash, reported around 9:50 p.m., closed University Boulevard West at Colesville Road.
A man was pronounced dead on the scene, and another was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
The collision is under investigation, according to police.
The Source: This information is from Montgomery County Police.