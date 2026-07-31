Fairfax County police are searching for 12‑year‑old Michael Morgan, who was last seen July 30 around 11:30 a.m. in the 13600 block of Route 50 in Chantilly.

Search continues for missing 12 year old last seen in pajamas in Fairfax County

The Brief Fairfax County police are searching for 12‑year‑old Michael Morgan. He was last seen wearing a white T‑shirt and gray pajama pants. He is considered endangered due to age.



Morgan is 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Investigators say he was last seen wearing a white T‑shirt with dinosaur prints, gray pajama pants with white clouds, red tennis shoes and a Bluey backpack. He is considered endangered due to his age.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.