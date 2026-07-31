Search continues for missing 12 year old last seen in pajamas in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County police are searching for 12‑year‑old Michael Morgan, who was last seen July 30 around 11:30 a.m. in the 13600 block of Route 50 in Chantilly.
Search continues for missing 12 year old last seen in pajamas in Fairfax County
Morgan is 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Investigators say he was last seen wearing a white T‑shirt with dinosaur prints, gray pajama pants with white clouds, red tennis shoes and a Bluey backpack. He is considered endangered due to his age.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Fairfax County Police.