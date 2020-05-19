Expand / Collapse search

Virginia communities already canceling 4th of July fireworks, parades due to COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus
MANASSAS PARK, Va. - The COVID-19 outbreak is already impacting Independence Day plans for communities in northern Virginia.

Manassas Park announced their decision to cancel their July 4th fireworks celebrations and Dale City called off their Independence Day parade.

Neither have announced plans for rescheduling.

There are nearly 80,000 cases of the coronavirus across D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

