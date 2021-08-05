Virginia child dies from COVID-19 complications, health officials confirm

The Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday that a child in the Eastern Region of the state has died from COVID-19 complications.

Specific details were not released "to protect privacy and out of respect for the patient’s family," health officials say.

The exact age of the child was not stated – only that they were between the ages of 10 and 19. It was not stated if the child had been vaccinated.

"We extend our condolences to the family and friends of this child at this time of great loss," said State Health Commissioner, Dr. Norman Oliver "COVID-19 has taken thousands of lives from us, and every death is a tragedy. The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. As we have seen in recent weeks, a COVID variant, the Delta variant, spreads more easily from one person to another. We have made progress in these past months against this virus, but a tragic event like the death of this young child is a stark reminder that our work is not done."

The Virginia Department of Health offered these guidelines to help lower the risk of spreading COVID-19:

Get a COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to you or your children.

Wear a mask in indoor public settings, even if you are fully vaccinated. Virginia is currently experiencing high levels of COVID-19 spread.

Practice physical distancing. Maintain at least 6 feet of space between yourself and others.

Avoid large gatherings, crowds, and indoor spaces with poor ventilation (airflow).

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in public spaces; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, get tested.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.