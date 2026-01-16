Virginia child dies of flu in state’s first pediatric influenza death of 2025–26 season

The Brief A preschool‑age child in Virginia has died from flu complications. It’s the state’s first pediatric flu death of the season. Health officials urge vaccination and basic flu‑prevention steps.



Virginia health officials say a preschool‑age child has died from flu complications, marking the state’s first influenza‑associated pediatric death of the 2025–26 season.

What we know:

The Virginia Department of Health said the child, who was between birth and four years old, lived in the state’s Eastern Region. No additional details are being released to protect the family’s privacy.

"We at the Virginia Department of Health, are broken hearted and extend our sympathies to the family of this child during this difficult time," State Health Commissioner Karen Shelton, MD, said in a statement. "Even though the flu is common, it can cause serious illness and even death. I urge everyone who is eligible to receive the flu vaccine to do so not only to protect themselves, but to protect those around them."

VDH continues to report moderate levels of respiratory illness statewide, with flu‑related emergency department visits and outbreaks affecting daycares, schools and long‑term care facilities.

Health officials urge residents to follow these tips to prevent the flu:

Get an annual flu vaccine if you’re six months or older

Wash hands frequently

Cover coughs and sneezes

Stay home when sick