Virginia child dies as a result of COVID-19

The Virginia Health Department on Thursday announced the death of a second child under the age of 10 as a result of COVID-19.

The department declined to specify the child’s age, or where the child was from, other than referring to the Rappahanock Area Health District.

The child’s death was the second reported in Virginia since the arrival of the novel coronavirus in the region.

"We extend our condolences to the family of this child in this time of great loss. Across the country, COVID-19 continues to cause illness and death. The more contagious Delta variant is now the most predominant strain across the country. We urge everyone age 12 and older who is eligible to get vaccinated to do so as soon as possible," said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver said.

