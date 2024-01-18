A fire at a Virginia Chick-fil-A restaurant started when combustible materials were ignited by a nearby electric heater, investigators said.

The fire started on Wednesday morning around 6:19 a.m. in the 9900 block of Sowder Village Square in Manassas

Crews arrived with fire showing from the rear of the building. The structure sustained moderate damage in the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Virginia Chick-fil-A fire started by electric heater: Fire Marshal (PWC Fire & Rescue)

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was ignited when staff turned on a heater in the trash room not realizing combustible materials were nearby.

It is unclear if the restaurant has reopened.