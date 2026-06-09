Virginia chase and abduction suspect taken into custody, police say

The Brief Suspect taken into custody after multi‑state police chase and abduction. Police say incident began at a Knight Lane residence with an assault and abduction. Victim found unharmed after Jeep was abandoned on a dead‑end street in Oxon Hill.



The man wanted in connection with a multi‑state police chase and abduction is now in custody. Herndon Police tell FOX 5 that 25‑year‑old Cristian Vasquez Alvarenga was taken into custody in Herndon around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

What we know:

Police say the incident began around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a residence in the 1000 block of Knight Lane in Herndon.

According to investigators, Alvarenga went to the home of a family member, where he allegedly trashed the residence, assaulted family members, and threatened people with a knife. Police say he then abducted a family friend described as a mentor, forcing the victim into the victim’s Jeep at knifepoint before fleeing.

Cristian Vasquez Alvarenga (Herndon Police Department)

The stolen vehicle was pursued through Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C., and into Maryland. The chase ended after Alvarenga abandoned the Jeep and the victim on a dead-end street in Oxon Hill.

Authorities say the victim was found unharmed.

Police tell FOX 5 that after abandoning the vehicle, Alvarenga fled on foot and allegedly attempted to break into a nearby home. Officers from multiple agencies, along with helicopters and K-9 units, conducted an extensive search but were unable to locate him.

Investigators tracked the stolen phone and vehicle to Salisbury Drive in Oxon Hill using the Find My iPhone app, which helped officers locate the victim.

Police describe Alvarenga as having a violent criminal history that includes weapons-related offenses and alleged gang-related crimes.