Virginia bourbon-lovers jump at chance to buy rare bottles

A morning text sets off a bit of a frenzy for bourbon-lovers in Virginia on Tuesday. That text, sent at 10 a.m., was from the Alcoholic Beverage Control board who said they’d be selling very rare bottles in select stores at 2 p.m.

The lines grew from there. FOX 5’s David Kaplan said only a total of 31 bottles were available across the entire Commonwealth.

Here is what was being sold:

Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection ($999.99) 45% ABV

Double Eagle Very Rare Bourbon ($2,999.99) 45% ABV

-Weller Millennium Bourbon ($7,499.99) 49.5% ABV

Sometimes the Virginia ABC does lotteries for rare drops like this. but a few weeks ago, they told the public these bottles would be for sale in stores - but didn’t say when or where. There was also a limit of one bottle per person.