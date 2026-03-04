A bill that would eliminate Virginia’s Robert E. Lee and Sons of Confederate Veterans specialty license plates is now headed to Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s desk.

The measure, sponsored by Del. Dan Helmer, would retire the plates and end the state’s issuance of designs honoring Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

"I'm so excited to say that House Bill 1344, my bill that ends the issuance of Sons of Confederacy and Robert E. Lee license plates, has just passed, and it's on its way to the governor," Helmer said in a video posted to X on Tuesday.

Virginia bill to eliminate Robert E. Lee license plates heads to Spanberger’s desk (Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles) Expand

"Virginia needs to end itself being in the business of celebrating traitors who killed American soldiers to defend slavery," he added. "That's not who we need to be as a country. That's not where we need to go. And we're going to finish the job of making sure that America is about celebrating all Americans, an inclusive vision for a country and democracy that is for all of us."

Under the bill, existing plates already on the road would remain valid until they expire but would not be renewed.