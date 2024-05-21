A thief smashed the window of a Virginia convenience store and threw himself through the opening all to steal two 18-packs of imported beer.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says the breaking and entering happened around 3:30 a.m. on May 18 at the Kwik Mart on Onville Road.

Security cameras captured a man using a large square stone planter to bust the glass window before vaulting through the opening and landing face-first inside.

Virginia beer thief smashes store window, steals Modelo Especial: sheriff (Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators say he scrambled around and took two 18-packs of Modelo Especial before fleeing the scene.

The suspect wore a blue hoodie, blue jeans, and a white t-shirt around his head as a makeshift balaclava.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 540-658-4400.