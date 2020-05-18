Virginia Beach reopening on Friday

The city of Virginia Beach will be opening its beaches for recreational activity on Friday, Governor Ralph Northam announced on Monday.

The beaches will open for sunbathing, swimming, fishing and surfing, but activities like group sports and alcohol consumption will still be forbidden.

In addition, parking will be capped at 50 percent capacity, and crews will be assigned to what the governor described as “enhanced cleaning schedules.”

Northam warned that if people fail to heed social distancing guidelines, the restrictions put in place during the COVID-19 outbreak will be quickly re-established.

“My message to Virginia is, you must be responsible,” the governor said.

Despite strict stay-at-home guidelines still in place last weekend, large groups reportedly swarmed the locale amid summer-like temperatures.

Families ordered snow cones, bought hermit crabs and cramped gift shops while bikers pedaled on the boardwalk on Saturday, the Virginian-Pilot reported. Tents, umbrellas and beach blankets were set up near the water.

