Virginia Attorney General urges Alexandria City Schools to hire more school resource officers

Virginia's top attorney is urging Alexandria City Schools to hire more school resource officers.

In a letter to school officials, Attorney General of Virginia Jason Miyares detailed his safety concerns, citing a tragedy at Alexandria High School earlier this year, FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reported.

Alnwick reported that Miyares cited the stabbing death of senior Luis Mejia Hernandez in an off-campus brawl. Miyares added that because of what he calls a "high level of violence and disruption that has taken place in Alexandria City Public schools," the city and school board should evaluate if the number of school resource officers is adequate.

The school system did announce more security measures this school year including hiring more school security personnel to assist the school resource officers, closed campuses and staggered dismissal times to reduce crowding.

Schools are also dedicating time each day to mental and emotional supports.